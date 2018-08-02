 

Watch: The Rock reduces Samoan stuntman to tears with surprise gift - 'I love you brother'

Bang Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has surprised his stuntman and cousin, Tanoai Reed with a new custom ute.

The 46-year-old actor's longtime stunt double and cousin, Tanoai Reed - who is known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - was reduced to tears by the generous gift.

Posting a video of the moment he surprised his "brother" on his Instagram, Dwayne wrote: "SURPRISE! I love handing over keys. I love you brother and enjoy your new truck!

"Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several "Stuntman of the Year" honours".

In the clip, Reed was under the impression that he's being interviewed about working alongside the former wrestler but was left stunned when he was gifted with the black truck.

The Instagram post continued: "I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he's still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together.

"As you'll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that's the driver's cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise.

"Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business."

The Rock - who first worked with Reed in the 2002 film, The Scorpion King - was recently named the highest paid actor in the history of Forbes magazine.

Dwayne Johnson's stunt-double and cousin Tanoai Reed was overcome with emotion by the amazing gesture. Source: Instagram
Pink postpones Sydney show due to illness a month out from NZ concerts

AAP | 1 NEWS
Pop superstar Pink has been forced to postpone her first Sydney show in five years after falling ill, a month out from her New Zealand concerts.

The American singer had been due to bring her Beautiful Trauma world tour to Sydney on Friday, but has cancelled the first of nine shows on doctor's orders after developing an upper respiratory infection.

The show is expected to be rescheduled.

"It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday's show will be postponed," Pink tweeted today.

"I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for.

"I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I'm sorry."   

The award-winning singer followed up with another tweet asking fans for remedies.

"Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there?

"Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti-pots. They scare me."

Pink had kicked off her latest Australian tour in Perth on July 4.

Other shows are scheduled for Sydney on August 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 25 and 26.

She's also due to perform seven shows in Brisbane between August 14 and 23, followed by Melbourne on August 28 and 29.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.

This will be followed by performances at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Pink Source: Bang Showbiz
Johnny Depp libel case: Depp claims ex-wife Amber Heard 'punched him twice in the face'

Bang Showbiz
Johnny Depp has alleged his ex-wife Amber Heard "punched him twice in the face" when they were still married.

The 55-year-old actor and the Aquaman star were married for two years from 2015 to 2017 and underwent a turbulent divorce procedure which saw Amber accuse Johnny of being "verbally and physically abusive" throughout their relationship.

But now, as part of a libel case in the UK, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has claimed Amber physically assaulted him after he arrived two hours late to her 30th birthday party in 2016.

In court documents obtained by People, Johnny alleges that Amber, now 32, was "cold towards" him and began "criticising" him after the guests had left.

Johnny claims he was sober when the alleged incident took place, and that Amber - whom he says had been drinking - became "aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face."

The Edward Scissorhands star then claims he responded by "grabbing [her] arms to stop her punching him again and told her to stop."

However, an attorney for Amber has dismissed the allegations as "totally false", and claimed his recent lawsuit with a location manager - who is suing him for allegedly punching him on the set of City of Lies - proves his "state of mind".

They said: "These allegations are totally false. One needs only read the recent Rolling Stone article about Mr. Depp and the lawsuit filed against him by a location manager, among many other recent news stories and lawsuits, to understand his state of mind."

In Amber's original divorce filing, she claimed in her version of events from the night of her birthday dinner that Johnny was drunk when he arrived at the restaurant, and that their discussion after guests left turned violent.

She stated at the time: "Johnny grabbed me by the hair and violently shoved me to the floor. Johnny was also screaming and threatening me, taunting me to stand up."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Source: Bang Showbiz
