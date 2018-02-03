 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: Robert Wagner 'a person of interest' in wife Natalie Wood's death

share

Source:

Associated Press

New witnesses have emerged in the 1981 drowning of actress Natalie Wood, prompting investigators to deem it a "suspicious death" and name her former husband, 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, a "person of interest," Los Angeles sheriff's officials said.

The actress was found drowned after going missing from a yacht off the California coast in 1981.
Source: BBC

For nearly four decades, mystery and speculation have swirled around the death of the actress who was nominated for three Academy Awards and starred in West Side Story and Rebel Without a Cause.

She was on a yacht with Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and the boat captain on Thanksgiving weekend of 1981. 

After a night of drinking, her body was found floating in the waters off Southern California's Catalina Island. She was 43.

Investigators initially ruled it an accident but reopened the case in 2011 to see whether Wagner or anyone else played a role after the boat's captain said he heard the couple arguing the night of her disappearance. 

The coroner's office amended Wood's death certificate the next year to include "drowning and other undetermined factors".

In a statement today, sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said new witnesses interviewed since the case was reopened gave statements that "portray a new sequence of events on the boat that night".

One of the witnesses described hearing yelling and crashing sounds coming from the couple's stateroom, she said. Shortly after that, separate witnesses heard a man and woman arguing on the back of the boat and believe the voices were those of Wood and Wagner, Nishida said.

The statements differed from the original version of events provided by witnesses, including those who were on the boat, she said.

The sheriff's department said Wagner is considered a person of interest.

"Do we have enough to make an arrest at this moment? No," Nishida said.

The police statement was issued after CBS News aired an interview with Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. John Corina, who said he doesn't believe Wagner has told the whole story about what happened.

Investigators have said Wagner has not been interviewed since the probe was reopened. They said in 2013 that they had tried at least 10 times to interview him but he refused.

Wagner has denied any involvement in his wife's death and no charges have been filed. His publicist, Alan Nierob, declined to comment.

Conflicting versions of what happened on the yacht have contributed to the mystery of her death. Wood, Wagner and Walken had all been drinking heavily in the hours before the actress disappeared.

Wagner wrote in a 2008 memoir that he and Walken argued that night. He wrote that Walken went to bed and he stayed up for a while, but when he went to bed, he noticed that his wife and a dinghy that had been attached to the yacht were missing.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
About 100 people have been evacuated form homes in the area after torrential rain.

Search continues for three people missing in flooded West Auckland river

00:15
2
The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.

Etene Nanai-Seturo sparks great team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland

3

Possible thunderstorms to hit during Foo Fighters concert

02:00
4
There was anger from the more than 100 who spent a night trapped in cars between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef.

NZ Transport Agency may look into closing roads earlier after tourists' anger

02:24
5
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 