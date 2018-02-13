 

Watch: Robbie Williams picks wildcard to succeed Bill English as National Party leader

Alan Kenyon 

1 NEWS Now Producer

Global pop superstar Robbie Williams has turned political pundit, giving his opinion on who should be the next leader of the National Party after Bill English resigned today.

But one of the candidates got the thumbs down for looking too much like some of the singer’s exes.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Rock DJ singer was talking at a press conference in Auckland ahead of his show at the city's Spark Arena tomorrow night, when a reporter pulled out pictures of potential replacements for English and asked Williams to pick his favourite.

First up was National MP Mark Mitchell, who the star took an immediate shine to.

"He seems friendly and trustworthy I would trust him," Williams said nodding his approval.

Next up was Simon Bridges: "There's a bit of closet stuff going on there I think, am I right?" Williams analysed, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Amy Adams also met with the British singer's approval for her no nonsense look.

"She looks like she would get the job done and would take no prisoners," he said.

Paula Bennett didn't fare so well with Williams commenting the reporter hadn't brought the best picture of her, Nikki Kaye was also given the thumbs down for "looking like a few of my exes".

In the end Williams chose Mark Mitchell as the man to replace English, only time will tell if he is correct in his choice.

Williams is playing two shows while in New Zealand for his Heavy Entertainment Show tour including Auckland's Spark Arena on Wednesday February 14 and Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday February 17.

