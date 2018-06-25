 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

share

Source:

1 NEWS

On TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, weather presenter Matty McLean shared a story from the weekend of confronting a queue jumper in Wellington. 

Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.
Source: Breakfast

"I was in line at the airport and there was one person behind the counter serving people," Mr McLean said. 

He said a second attendant arrived to create a second line. "All of a sudden, this person who was behind me in the line, cut in front of me and went over to the second attendant and started being served'

"Very cheeky," Mr McLean said. "I said, 'excuse me', and raised my voice ever so slightly, just to let him know I didn't think it was okay."

Unfortunately the line hopper did not care, and told Mr McLean he was in a hurry. 

"I was rightly wound up," the normally easy-going presenter said. 

Breakfast asked viewers to share their experiences and views on the topic, via their Facebook page

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

08:59
1
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

Watch: Female kapa haka performer challenging gender roles at competitions – eventually wants to haka as a man

01:46
2
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

00:38
3
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

4

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:34
Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.

Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners.

00:15
Colombia turned on the style in the second half to beat Poland 3-0.

Colombia eliminate woeful Poland from World Cup, keep hopes of progressing to next round alive

South Americans turned on the style in the second half after slow start.

00:30
The Blues defeated Queensland 18-14 in the second match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Watch: Courageous NSW Blues clinch 2018 Origin series after late sin-bin against relentless Maroons

The Blues defeated the Maroons 18-14 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney after a thrilling battle that went right down to the wire.

00:15
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'Absolute train-wreck' - Musician and commentator weigh in on 'worst ever' rendition of Kiwi national anthem at Denver league Test

How did Crystal Collins get it so wrong?

00:38
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 