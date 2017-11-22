Watch: Rebel Wilson tears up during first interview after tumultuous legal battle - 'Bullied me into the ground'

Rebel Wilson has revealed the emotional turmoil she endured after eight articles accused her of lying about her name, age and upbringing.

Wilson tells Australia's 7 Sunday Night, "They were just absolutely brutal and bullied me into the ground".

It came after Wilson won a record $5 million payout in damages from Bauer Media.

The 37-year-old's payout was the highest ever for defamation pay out in Australia.

It follows a well-publicised case where the magazine publisher was found to have defamed Wilson in 2015 claiming she was a serial liar.

When asked if she thought it was an intentional takedown, Wilson said: "Definitely was".

"They have no idea how actually, how brutally hard it is," Wilson said with tears in her eyes.

"Yes I'm an actress and I'm in the public eye but I'm a human being," she told C Sunday Night.