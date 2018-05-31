Watch: Rapper Kendrick Lamar receives Pulitzer Prize for music - 'Capturing the complexity of modern African-American life'

It's the first non-classical or jazz work to win the award.

Columbia University president Lee Bollinger presented the prize to Lamar calling the prize-winning album a "virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life."



Lamar has been praised and lauded for his deep lyrical content, remarkable live performances, and his profound mix of hip-hop, spoken word, jazz, soul, funk, poetry and African sounds.