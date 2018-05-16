 

Watch the quirky tale of girl who took a Danny DeVito cut out to the prom because she couldn't find a date

A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance.

Allison Closs and her famous two-dimensional date joined other Carlisle High School seniors for prom.
Allison Closs and her famous two-dimensional date joined other Carlisle High School seniors on Friday for prom.

Closs purchased the cutout of DeVito online along with a scooter she used to move the figure with.

DeVito starred in the classic TV series "Taxi" and films including "Twins" and "Batman Returns."

He also starred in the hit comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Watch her quirky tale of love in the video embedded above.

