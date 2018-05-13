 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: Protester rushes stage during Eurovision grand final, snatches mic off UK singer

share

Source:

Associated Press

Fans caught their breath when a protester ran onto the stage yesterday and snatched away the microphone of the United Kingdom's contestant SuRie during the Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

SuRie was performing for the United Kingdom when the man burst onto the stage.
Source: Eurovision Song Contest

The man got hold of the microphone but was quickly tackled by security and taken away while SuRie stood by.

The British singer kept her composure and picked up her song where she left off.

Previous editions of the annual event have also witnessed protesters getting onto the stage.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

5
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

00:23
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

Aaron Cockman told reporters he still loved grandfather Peter Miles who is suspected of killing the family in a murder-suicide.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

Police car generic.

Member of the public finds woman stabbed at Napier property

She has been transported to hospital and has undergone surgery for her serious injuries.

01:54
Labour’s Iain Lees-Galloway insists the government’s impending employment law changes won’t hamper strong Kiwi businesses.

Workplace Relations Minister accepts some Kiwi businesses will not survive employment law changes

"If a small change to the minimum wage is going to be that detrimental to them then they don't sound resillant," Iain Lees-Galloway said.

00:12
Numerous people were injured in a two car crash at Edgewater Rd, Pakuranga.

Numerous injuries after east Auckland crash

Two cars collided in the suburb of Pakuranga shortly after 9am today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 