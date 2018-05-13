Watch: Protester rushes stage during Eurovision grand final, snatches mic off UK singer

Source:Associated Press
Fans caught their breath when a protester ran onto the stage yesterday and snatched away the microphone of the United Kingdom's contestant SuRie during the Eurovision Song Contest grand final.
The man got hold of the microphone but was quickly tackled by security and taken away while SuRie stood by.
The British singer kept her composure and picked up her song where she left off.
Previous editions of the annual event have also witnessed protesters getting onto the stage.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news