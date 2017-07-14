Watch: Prince Harry mixes with WWII veterans and Dunkirk star Harry Styles at film's premiere

Source:
Prince Harry met World War Two veterans in London today before attending a film premiere.
The premiere was for new movie Dunkirk which tells the story of the mass evacuation of British troops from France during the Second World War.
The Royal met a variety of ex-army personnel including those who have seen more recent service Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Prince and the veterans then all walked the red carpet and met the cast which included Harry Styles, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy.
