Watch: Parris Goebel puts Ciara through her paces in behind the scenes video

US pop star Ciara has posted a video online that showcases her time in Auckland learning a routine for a music video with our very own choreographer Parris Goebel.

The music video dance routine for Ciara's Level Up song was created by Parris and spawned a viral online dance challenge.

In the behind the scenes video, posted to YouTube today, Ciara documents her visit to New Zealand and the work that went into creating the Level Up video.

You can watch Parris put Ciara through her paces in the full video below.

Source: YouTube
Bang Showbiz
Robert Redford, 81, is stepping away from acting now his final movie, The Old Man & The Gun, is complete

The 81-year-old actor announced two years ago he was planning to stop working after finishing his remaining projects, and now his final movie, The Old Man & The Gun is just a month away from being released, he thinks its the right film to end his six-decade career on.

He said: "Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I'll] move towards retirement after this 'cause I've been doing it since I was 21.

"I thought, Well, that's enough. And why not go out with something that's very upbeat and positive?"

Though the Ordinary People filmmaker previously said he'd focus on directing when he stopped acting, he doesn't seem so sure now.

Discussing the possibility, he told Entertainment Weekly magazine: "We'll see about that."

In The Old Man & The Gun, the screen legend plays Forrest Tucker, a real-life criminal who robbed banks and broke out of prison multiple times, and Redford was fascinated by the "wonderful character".

He said: "To me, that was a wonderful character to play at this point in my life.

"The thing that really got me about him -- which I hope the film shows -- is he robbed 17 banks and he got caught 17 times and went to prison 17 times.

"But he also escaped 17 times. So it made me wonder: I wonder if he was not averse to getting caught so he that could enjoy the real thrill of his life, which is to escape?"

The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star previously admitted he was "getting tired" of acting and wanted to step back after finishing The Old Man & The Gun and Our Souls at Night, which was released last year.

He said: "I'm getting tired of acting. I'm an impatient person, so it's hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take.

"At this point in my life, age 80, it'd give me more satisfaction because I'm not dependent on anybody. It's just me, just the way it used to be, and so going back to sketching--that's sort of where my head is right now.

"So, I'm thinking of moving in that direction and not acting so much.

"[After my last projects have wrapped] I'm going to say, 'OK, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing."

Source: Bang Showbiz
Robert Redford. Source: Bang Showbiz
Farrah Abraham hopes to face Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton in charity boxing match

Bang Showbiz
Boxing promoter Damon Feldman is trying to secure Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton to fight Farrah Abraham in a celebrity boxing match.

The former 'Teen Mom' star has signed a deal with boxing promoter with Damon Feldman to step in the ring for a charity bout.

At present, Farrah, 27, does not have an opponent but Feldman has confirmed to website The Blast that top of his list of opponents are Lindsay, 32, and Paris, 37.

He is prepared to pay either star $250,000 to box for three rounds, each lasting two minutes, against Farrah and will also donate $100,000 to a charity of their choice.

Lindsay and Paris have gone to the top of the shortlist of potential opponents after Damon failed to sign Blac Chyna, Chanel West Coast or Teyana Taylor to step into the squared circle.

Farrah's opponent is expected to announced by the end of the week.

The bout is scheduled to take place on November 10 at the Showboat in Atlantic City.

Farrah is currently single after splitting from Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay in March.

The part-time porn star recently revealed her ideal man would be a male clone of herself.

She said: "Look, if I could find a clone of me in a man, I'd date him. Yes!"

arriving to the 2016 Mtv Movie Awards held on the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Burbank, CA. <P> Pictured: Farrah Abraham <B>Ref: SPL1261052 100416 </B><BR/> Picture by: Digital Focus / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>
Source: Bang Showbiz
