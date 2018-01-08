Watch: Oprah Winfrey given lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes, talks about Hollywood sexual harrassment scandal

Oprah Winfrey has accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes by saying she hopes as the first black women to accept the honour, she hopes it has an impact on young girls watching today's ceremony.

The actress and businesswoman accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at today's Globes ceremony and received a lengthy standing ovation, which she tried to calm down.

She spoke about the feelings she had as a young girl watching Sidney Poitier win the best actor Academy Award in 1964.

She likened the pride she felt watching Poitier, the first black man to win the best best actor Oscar, to the impact she hoped she could have on young women.

Winfrey also addressed the sexual misconduct scandal roiling Hollywood and beyond, telling those watching "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have".

Reese Witherspoon introduced Winfrey and described their friendship, forged over long sessions in a makeup trailer while filming A Wrinkle in Time.