Watch: 'Oh my God, they're gorgeous!' Hollywood stars go bonkers over sheep being chased in NZ paddock

Hollywood superstars are going absolutely bonkers over some sheep in a New Zealand paddock - and luckily for you, they captured it on video.

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay and child actor Storm Reid have been regularly indulging their social media followers with photos and videos from their time in NZ.

This morning, Reid posted a video to Twitter showing a flock of sheep on the "Cochran family farm".

In the video, people can be heard gleefully yelling, "Oh my God, they're gorgeous!"

They are on location filming the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

Yesterday a video showed Oprah, Witherspoon, Kaling and DuVernay fangirling over NZ on the set of their Disney film A Wrinkle In Time.

The video shows them rattling off the names of their characters before bursting into, "where are we? New Zealand!".

Reese Witherspoon posted this sunrise of the South Island Source: Instagram: Reese Witherspoon