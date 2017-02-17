 

Watch: 'Oh my God, they're gorgeous!' Hollywood stars go bonkers over sheep being chased in NZ paddock

Hollywood superstars are going absolutely bonkers over some sheep in a New Zealand paddock - and luckily for you, they captured it on video.

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling are in NZ filming Wrinkle in Time.
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay and child actor Storm Reid have been regularly indulging their social media followers with photos and videos from their time in NZ.

This morning, Reid posted a video to Twitter showing a flock of sheep on the "Cochran family farm".

In the video, people can be heard gleefully yelling, "Oh my God, they're gorgeous!"

They are on location filming the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, which also features Hangover star Zach Galifianakis.

Yesterday a video showed Oprah, Witherspoon, Kaling and DuVernay fangirling over NZ on the set of their Disney film A Wrinkle In Time.

The cast of Disney film A Wrinkle In Time were full of joy as they celebrated being in the world's best country.
The video shows them rattling off the names of their characters before bursting into, "where are we? New Zealand!".

Reese Witherspoon posted this sunrise of the South Island

Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

