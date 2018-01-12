 

Watch: Obama tells David Letterman about dancing with Prince 'months before he died'

Associated Press

Barack Obama says when it comes to dancing, the key is "staying in the pocket".

The former US President recalled being pulled up on stage at a Prince concert and showing off his "dad moves."
Speaking on David Letterman's Netflix chat show, the former president recalled being pulled up on stage at a Prince concert and showing off his "dad moves".

"You've got to stay in the pocket because I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket and they're trying stuff that they can't really pull off and they start doing karate kicks and kinds of stuff," said Obama.

Obama is the first guest on Letterman's new show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction".

Other people lined up for the series are George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern.

After the premiere episode on Janurary 13, a new episode will debut on Netflix every month in 2018.

