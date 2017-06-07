Watch: 'No thanks!' - Jerry Seinfeld cruelly rejects hug from pop star Kesha

Pop star Kesha was awkwardly rejected by comedian Jerry Seinfeld last night after asking her idol for a hug.

The singer introduces herself, saying "I love you so much, can I have a hug?" before walking towards the Seinfeld star with open arms.

Jerry Seinfeld was having none of it though, the cringe-worthy clip showing him stepping back and repeatedly declining.

He later says he wished the star all the best.

The two were at the Night of Laughter and Song benefit dinner in Washington DC.