Watch: ‘My priorities now are my children’ – Elton John explains decision to retire from touring

The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.
Music

Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music


Julian Fry is facing a charge of driving without due care, but it could have been so much worse.

Graphic warning: Driver hits pedestrian on footpath but insists 'I had nowhere else to go'

Crash scene on State Highway 25 on Coromandel Peninsula.

Woman dead after two-vehicle Coromandel crash

Ms Ardern wanted New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern 'Baby Fever' makes National's struggle for attention harder as political year swings into action

Michael G. Augustine.

US man mistook neighbour's house as his own, killing homeowner he thought was intruder

Fans of the British pop icon will have one last chance to see him in NZ.

Ms Ardern wanted New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern 'Baby Fever' makes National's struggle for attention harder as political year swings into action

For now, few voters are interested in what National has to say, writes John Armstrong.

04:10
Peter Beck wanted New Zealand's first satellite to be something every person on Earth could see and experience.

'A star for humanity' revealed as the secret object launched into space on Rocket Lab's rocket

The Humanity Star will orbit Earth for about nine months and Rocket Lab says everyone on Earth will have the opportunity to see it.


00:24
Talakai Aholelei was behind the wheel when three Tongan musicians died on their way to Gisborne.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
