Watch: Move over Gangnam Style - YouTube has a new top video of all time

Move over, Gangnam Style YouTube has a new top-viewed video of all time.

Wiz Khalifa's See You Again is now the most-watched music video on YouTube.
Wiz Khalifa's video for See You Again featuring Charlie Puth became the site's most-watched video Monday and has more than 2.896 billion views as of yesterday.

That's about two million more than the video for Korean rapper Psy's 2012 smash Gangnam Style, which held the most-viewed title for five years, YouTube said.

Justin Bieber's Sorry sits in third place, more than 250 million views behind the leaders.

Puth reacted with surprise on Twitter, noting that he joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would hit 10,000 views.

Puth also earned a congratulatory message from YouTube star Tyler Oakley, who called the feat legendary & epic.

Wiz Khalifa said in a statement that he's happy the song has been able to inspire and impact so many lives.

See You Again was released in 2015 as a tribute to late Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker.

