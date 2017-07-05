 

Watch: The moment ecstatic Avi emerges as Survivor NZ winner and takes away $100,000

Breaking
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home prize money of $100,000.

Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.
The votes were cast after a tense final tribal council in the South American jungle, and after returning to New Zealand, the final three contestants - Avi, Tom Paterson and Barbara Raos - were informed of the result at a live ceremony.

"I am so incredibly excited and honoured to be the first ever New Zealand Sole Survivor," Avi said.

"This entire experience has been a dream realised, and I am so grateful to have been able to participate.

"Thank you to everyone who has been watching and rooting for me, and a huge thank you to my tribe mates who made this the amazing experience that it was."

The 16 contestants spent 40 days in the jungle.

Tom couldn't fault Avi for his gameplay, saying the pair had been close since day one.

"Avi and I had a long journey together," Tom said, "in the end, I was beaten by a good friend that I respect and that's a humbling feeling".

"At least I know there will always be a free beer for me in the Wairarapa".

Barb said there was no one more deserving than Avi.

"Avi is our Fred Astaire Sole Survivor, a true gentleman who dances a beautiful partnership with any of his tribemates.

"Open, trusting and with an empathy I appreciated at times.

"I am 100 per cent happy for Avi and I want to thank him for being who I thought he was."

