Watch: Michelle Obama surprises Ellen on the 20th anniversary of the TV host's 'coming out' episode

Michelle Obama has surprised Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show in celebration of the host's history making 'coming out' episode, with the first lady telling Ellen she is "brave", "kind" and has "shown us what love really means". 

Ellen DeGeneres made history 20 years ago as the first prime-time lead on network TV to announce she's gay.
Ellen was the first prime-time lead on network TV to announce she is gay which the hearts of supporters gay and straight amid a swirl of hate mail, death threats and, ultimately, dark times on and off the screen.

Ellen wanted to end her secret-keeping at age 38 and to bring her TV character along for the ride and was aired on April 30, 1997.

In a special episode of her talk show last week, Michelle Obama, along with guests Oprah Winfrey and Laura Dern, celebrated the episode and what the talk show host has done for the gay community. 

Unable to appear on the show in person, the former first lady appeared in an emotional video tribute. 

"I wish I could be there in person but Barack keeps booking us on all these vacations," Mrs Obama joked.

"Time and again you have shown us what love really means. You are brave, you are kind."

After the video aired, Mrs Obama shared a photo on Twitter of the two doing push-ups during one of Barack Obama's appearances on the show. 

