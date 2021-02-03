TODAY |

Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) rapper Silento charged with murder

Source:  Associated Press

Silento, the Atlanta rapper known for his hit song Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), was arrested yesterday and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin, authorities said.

Silento. Source: Associated Press

DeKalb County police said in a statement on Twitter that the 23-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Ricky Hawk, was arrested in that suburb of Atlanta. 

The police statement said he is in the county jail, charged with murder in connection with the January 21 death of Frederick Rooks.

The statement didn't elaborate on the circumstances of the death or Hawk's arrest.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Hawk was being held without bond yesterday.

The newspaper had reported previously that police responded to a call of shots fired on January 21 about 3:30am in the community of Panthersville in DeKalb County. 

The newspaper cited police as saying officers found Rooks dead with multiple gunshot wounds that night.  

It wasn't immediately known if Hawk had an attorney who could comment for him. 

His manager did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment yesterday

