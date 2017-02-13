Watch: Max Key drops jaw-dropping new music video featuring Fiji and mystery blonde

Max Key, son of former Prime Minister John, has dropped his third music video.

The tune is called All The Way and features Carla Wehbe.

It shows Max enjoying life with a mystery blonde on Fiji's Treasure Island.

"I hope you like it! I can't wait to hear your feedback, positive or negative," he wrote on Facebook.

The YouTube link has been watched over 20,000 times since it was posted yesterday, and reaction has been mixed.

"This is a good song! Sounds legit, the music video maybe could have had a few more touch ups, but all together pretty good aye," one person said.

"Fine for the target market. A little bland for my taste though," said another.

Others were more blunt.