Watch: Maori actress Keala Settle amazes Ellen show with Oscar-nominated Greatest Showman song

The Maori actress Keala Settle received a huge ovation on The Ellen Degeneres Show for a performance of her Oscar-nominate song This is Me from the movie The Greatest Showman.

Settle plays the role of Lettie Lutz in the film which stars Hugh Jackman.

Degeneres introduced Settle on her show yesterday, saying she has had "an incredible three months".

"Her performance in the hit film The Greatest Showman was praised by critics, and her song is nominated for an Academy Award."

The studio audience rose to their feet, clapping and cheering as Settle finished her performance, while Degeneres hugged and thanked her.

Settle, who was born in Hawaii and has family in New Zealand, performs on Broadway.