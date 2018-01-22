Watch: 'A lot of aroha' for Hayley Holt on her first day as Breakfast co-host - 'You have done such an amazing job'

New TVNZ1's Breakfast co-host Hayley Holt finished off her first day on the job saying it had been "really fun".

"A lot of aroha for Hayley on her first day," co-host Jack Tame said.

"You have done such an amazing job."

Holt said earlier she was slight slightly nervous and "shaking a tiny bit" and is "very happy to be here".

Holt replaced Hilary Barry who moved to host TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.