Watch: Lorde's album Melodrama nominated for Grammy as Kiwi songbird rocks Australia's Aria Awards

Kiwi pop sensation Lorde has been nominated for another Grammy award.
The 21-year-old has been nominated for album of the year for Melodrama.
She will compete for the award alongside big names such as Jay-Z and Bruno Mars.
Last night Lorde missed out on an Aria Award in Sydney with International Artist of the Year going to former One Direction star Harry Styles.
This was Harry's first award since going solo.
Lorde ended her Melodrama concert tour in Melbourne earlier this week.
