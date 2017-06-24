Watch: Lorde 'utterly owns' Glastonbury in quick fire set featuring songs from new album Melodrama

Lorde has amazed thousands of Glastonbury concert goers during her first performance at the famous UK music festival.

The Kiwi singer took to the festival's Other Stage this morning (NZT), performing various hits off her new album Melodrama.

She also delved into songs from her 2013 album Pure Heroine.

Like her set at Coachella in April, a huge perspex box was on stage with the 20-year-old.

She opened her half-hour set with a rendition of Green Light followed by Homemade Dynamite, which she premiered at Coachella.

According to NME music news, Lorde dedicated the song The Louvre to everyone in the crowd who has had a crush on someone.

"This is a new song, and it’s about having a crush on somebody," she said.

"If you have a crush on somebody, close your eyes and listen to this song – and they might just kiss you tonight. Or maybe you're just friends! This is The Louvre!"

A reviewer from the Telegraph, Alice Vincent, said Lorde's concert was a "bold" and "brilliant."

"Lorde is 20 years old, and has just shown herself to be a fascinating musical talent through a sophomore album that isn't just a graduation from her first, but a vivid diary of her progression through adolescence," Ms Vincent said.





Earlier in the week, Lorde took to Twitter to say that she was suffering from jet lag ahead of her Glastonbury debut and posted a photo of her in bed.

Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Radiohead and Major Lazer are also playing at Worthy Farm.

Lorde's full Glastonbury set list: