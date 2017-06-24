 

Watch: Lorde stuns thousands of Glastonbury fans during blistering half hour set

The Kiwi singer performed numerous hits off her new album, kicking off with Green Light.
Watch: Lorde stuns thousands of Glastonbury fans during blistering half hour set at festival

A group of troops from the New Zealand Army chant the classic Kiwi song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi while marching in formation.

Watch: 'Here's our #tutiramai shuffle' - NZ Army gets behind All Blacks by chanting classic Kiwi song ahead of Lions test

The woman who filmed the incident claims the man was collecting his free dinner before the police officer pushed him into a power pole.

Video: 'Shut the f*** up' - homeless Sydney man allegedly pushed into power pole by aggressive cop

Large fire breaks out at chicken processing plant in Waikato


The NZ team looked in good spirits as they prepare for tomorrow's America's Cup showdown against Oracle.

Video: Team NZ's foil trimmer Blair Tuke all smiles, gives thumbs up after training session on the Great Sound

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
