Watch: Linkin Park releases emotional video featuring late singer Chester Bennington

Linkin Park has released an emotional video for its song "One More Light" featuring late lead singer Chester Bennington.

Bandmate Mike Shinoda says the song is about "sending love to those who lost someone."
The video for the title track from Linkin Park's latest album features Bennington singing and archive footage.

The band's co-vocalist Mike Shinoda says in a statement that the song is about "sending love to those who lost someone."

The band also announced that it will play a one-night-only concert in tribute to Bennington.

Warner Bros. Records says the show will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27.

If you need help or someone to talk with, please contact one of the following agencies:

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

00:15
"This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hours before his death," Talinda Bennington‏ tweeted with the video.

'He loved us so much' - Chester Bennington's wife shares video of rocker laughing hours before his tragic death

