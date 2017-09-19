Watch: Linkin Park releases emotional video featuring late singer Chester Bennington

Linkin Park has released an emotional video for its song "One More Light" featuring late lead singer Chester Bennington.

The video for the title track from Linkin Park's latest album features Bennington singing and archive footage.

The band's co-vocalist Mike Shinoda says in a statement that the song is about "sending love to those who lost someone."

The band also announced that it will play a one-night-only concert in tribute to Bennington.

Warner Bros. Records says the show will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27.

If you need help or someone to talk with, please contact one of the following agencies: