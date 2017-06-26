 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Watch: Kiwi Sol3 Mio star knocks it out of the park, nailing US anthem at Major League Baseball game

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sol3 Mio star Pene Pati has blown US fans away with his rendition of The Star Spangled Banner at a Major League Baseball Game in San Francisco yesterday.

Pene Pati was granted the honour when he went to his first ever baseball game between the Giants and the Mets.
Source: Facebook/ Darren Pene Pati

The Samoan-born New Zealander posted footage of his amazing performance to his Facebook page with the caption: 

"My first ever baseball game I went to was the SF GIANTS vs NY METS... And I sang the anthem" - People would probably think I was lying... Hahaha."

Pati was clearly elated with the honour, giving a fist pump and a shout of "woohoo!" to the camera, having received rapturous applause from the thousands of fans in attendance for his pitch perfect performance.

The New York Mets ended up downing the San Francisco Giants by five runs to two.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Jaedyn Randell has been chosen to voice Moana in a Te Reo version of the hit film.

Introducing New Zealand's Maori Moana! Tokoroa teen chosen to be Te Reo voice of Disney princess

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:22
3
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
4
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

America's Cup recap: Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, sails off in to the blue

02:22
5
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot': Reporter tries to rattle NZ cage but Burling shuts it down

02:03
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.


00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ