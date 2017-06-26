Watch: Kiwi Sol3 Mio star knocks it out of the park, nailing US anthem at Major League Baseball game

Source:
Sol3 Mio star Pene Pati has blown US fans away with his rendition of The Star Spangled Banner at a Major League Baseball Game in San Francisco yesterday.
The Samoan-born New Zealander posted footage of his amazing performance to his Facebook page with the caption:
"My first ever baseball game I went to was the SF GIANTS vs NY METS... And I sang the anthem" - People would probably think I was lying... Hahaha."
Pati was clearly elated with the honour, giving a fist pump and a shout of "woohoo!" to the camera, having received rapturous applause from the thousands of fans in attendance for his pitch perfect performance.
The New York Mets ended up downing the San Francisco Giants by five runs to two.
