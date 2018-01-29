 

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, when an international artist started a mass sing-along to the waiata, E Papa Waiari.

Source: Bernz Talanoa

Musician, George Veikoso known as Fiji was playing the festival at Tauranga Domain yesterday afternoon when he led the huge crowds in a spontaneous sing-along to a waiata many Kiwis learned in primary school.

Video of the amazing sing along was posted to Facebook by Bernz Talanoa yesterday and already has nearly 300,000 views.

Nearly 1,000 people commented on the post, many admiring the atmosphere, with someone saying they had "literal goosebumps".

Fiji had the crowd sing the same waiata at One Love last year, but this year they wanted it to be even better.

Judging by the amazing video it looks like they succeeded!

