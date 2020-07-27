TODAY |

Watch: Kind Seven Sharp viewer knits Hilary and Jeremy winter nose warmers

Source:  1 NEWS

A kind viewer knitted Hilary Barry a nose warmer, after the Seven Sharp host said she gets a cold nose at night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The kind-gesture came after Hilary said she gets a cold nose at night in winter. Source: 1 NEWS

Hilary showed off her new accessory on the show tonight.

"I had to share, because they are just the best," she said handing one of the creations to Jeremy Wells.

The pair then tried them on, with Hilary stating, "and they don't look ridiculous at all".

Jeremy marvelled at the wire which helped them sit on the bridge of his nose, "wonderful" he said.

Check out what might be this winter's "hottest" new invention in the video above.

Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jeremy Wells takes the throne as host of Taskmaster New Zealand
2
High Court case begins to determine whether Level 4 lockdown was lawful
3
Police, Medsafe 'raid' New Zealand bleach 'cure' seller
4
Prince Harry, Meghan sue over photo of son at California home
5
Contact tracing underway on domestic flight after person travelling from NZ to South Korea tests positive for Covid-19
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

NZIFF: Seven Hongkongers from all walks of life navigate the pro-democracy movement in documentary Hong Kong Moments

NZIFF: Mental health activist Jazz Thornton meditates on the loss of a friend to suicide in The Girl on the Bridge

NZIFF: Layered realities and conspiracy theories flourish in genre-bending sci-fi thriller Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway

Who Wants to be a Millionaire host Regis Philbin dies at 88