Watch: Kind Seven Sharp viewer knits Hilary and Jeremy winter nose warmers

A kind viewer knitted Hilary Barry a nose warmer, after the Seven Sharp host said she gets a cold nose at night.

Hilary showed off her new accessory on the show tonight.

"I had to share, because they are just the best," she said handing one of the creations to Jeremy Wells.

The pair then tried them on, with Hilary stating, "and they don't look ridiculous at all".

Jeremy marvelled at the wire which helped them sit on the bridge of his nose, "wonderful" he said.