Watch: Khloe Kardashian shares adorable video of baby True - 'I love you baby girl'

Khloe Kardashian has shared the first video of her daughter True to mark one month since she was born.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal the first full look at her little girl, who she welcomed into the world in April with her partner Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal after Thompson was photographed with a woman in his hotel room last month.

She can be heard saying "I love you baby girl" to her happy looking daughter in the video.