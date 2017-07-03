 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Watch: Katy Perry opens up about finding her 'higher purpose' and reveals how she stays grounded

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Katy Perry has revealed how she stays grounded in the crazy life of songwriting and touring in an interview with Toni Street on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Katy Perry sat down with Toni Street for a revealing chat about her hopes for the future.
Source: Seven Sharp

The US singer said it's her friends which are the key to keeping her feet on the ground.

"I have a lot of really grounded friends, that are very present and centred and spiritual," Perry said.

"I have a friend who's in Australia, Sia, who's amazing and she's really helped me through some of the struggles, we go through some of the same struggles."

"Sometimes I get a little bit tired answering questions about Tim Tams and I read in the paper real struggles and problems and I'm just thinking to myself  'how can I help? How can I be of service?' So I'm trying to find that higher purpose," Perry says.

She says she tries to be "a bit of a mouthpiece for people" through her music.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

2
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

01:56
3
New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year


4

Two dead after crash near Tekapo in Canterbury

00:32
5
The phenomenon was witnessed at the Taputeranga Marine Reserve over the weekend.

Video: Divers witness 'amazing phenomenon' of mass of spawning crayfish off Wellington coast

04:10
Barb sticks with her new alliance and Nate is voted out of Casar and joins the Young’uns at Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Telling Tribal Council, the end of Redemption, and a return from a long exile

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


01:56
New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year

Customs officials ask two people every day to hand over their digital passwords, as they reportedly look for smugglers.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:13
Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.

Watch: 'You have a what?' - Toni Street's Kiwi accent flummoxes pop superstar Katy Perry

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.


00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ