Watch: Katy Perry opens up about finding her 'higher purpose' and reveals how she stays grounded

Katy Perry has revealed how she stays grounded in the crazy life of songwriting and touring in an interview with Toni Street on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

The US singer said it's her friends which are the key to keeping her feet on the ground.

"I have a lot of really grounded friends, that are very present and centred and spiritual," Perry said.

"I have a friend who's in Australia, Sia, who's amazing and she's really helped me through some of the struggles, we go through some of the same struggles."

"Sometimes I get a little bit tired answering questions about Tim Tams and I read in the paper real struggles and problems and I'm just thinking to myself 'how can I help? How can I be of service?' So I'm trying to find that higher purpose," Perry says.