Watch: Kanye West yells 'I almost killed my daughter' as he cries during bizarre presidential rally

Kanye West began crying during a bizarre presidential rally today while addressing abortion.

West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The rapper became emotional when talking about how his mother saved him from being aborted as a baby and how he and wife Kim Kardashian West also discussed the issue when pregnant with their first daughter North.

"I almost killed my daughter. I almost killed my daughter," he yelled emotionally.

On abortion, West said that while he believes it should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” he said as an example.

Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his head, the entertainer appeared on a livestream of the event. Several hundred people gathered in a venue, where gospel music played before West's appearance.

The event was reportedly for registered guests only, although a campaign website had no registration or RSVP information.

West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others.

Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

West needed to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot, according to state law. The entertainer tweeted out a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed.

Email to an address purportedly associated with the campaign was not returned Sunday afternoon.