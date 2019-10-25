Watch: Kanye West opens up about relationship with Jesus and 2016 hospitalisation

Kanye West has told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he is letting people know what "Jesus has done" for him.

West spoke to Lowe earlier this week on his ranch in Wyoming. The interview was released on Apple Music's Beat 1.

"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel. To let people know what Jesus has done for me. You know I spreaded a lot of things. I, I...there was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me," West said.

"I was letting you know what the Hennesy had done for me. I was letting you know all of these things, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me. And in that I am no longer a slave. I'm a son now. A son of god. I am free," West explained.

West also opened up about his 2016 hospitalisation and the affect he feels it has on the way people perceive him now.

"The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital. One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the bible and I started copying and reading out the bible versus. And a person came to my house that wasn't a Christian and told me, 'come over'.

"And then 30 minutes later I was in handcuffs headed to the hospital. Now, this person very well may have saved my life because when you are in an episode you could jump off the side of a balcony, you could stab your eye out, you could do a lot of things when you are ramped up like that.

"One of the things that people do now is they try and discriminate against my mind and my thoughts because of that moment."