Watch: K-pop stars BTS release trailer for travel show where they struggle to setup South Island campsite

K-pop stars BTS have released a trailer for the latest episode of their travel show, which sees the boys visit New Zealand.

The preview trailer for Bon Voyage season four has racked up nearly 1 million views since being uploaded on YouTube today.

It features the boy band struggling to set up camp in the South Island next to a campervan.

The band's arrival caused a stir when they stepped off the plane in Christchurch in mid-September.