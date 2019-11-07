Watch: K-pop stars BTS release trailer for travel show where they struggle to setup South Island campsite

K-pop stars BTS have released a trailer for the latest episode of their travel show, which sees the boys visit New Zealand.
The preview trailer for Bon Voyage season four has racked up nearly 1 million views since being uploaded on YouTube today.
It features the boy band struggling to set up camp in the South Island next to a campervan.
The band's arrival caused a stir when they stepped off the plane in Christchurch in mid-September.
Bon Voyage season four will begin airing on November 19, 2019 in Korea.