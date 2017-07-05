Watch: Justin Bieber spotted casually shooting hoops in Sydney ahead of Christian festival

Source:
Canadian singer and teenage heart-throb Justin Bieber has showed off some impressive basketball skills at a Sydney's Olympic Park.
The 23-year-old jetted into Australia by private plane on Monday ahead of an appearance at last night's Hillsong Church conference.
Bieber was spotted dribbling and shooting hoops, wearing a white long-sleeved top and bright yellow shorts from his merchandise line promoting his world tour.
The pop star was spotted walking along Bondi Beach and shopping at a Louis Vuitton boutique earlier in the day before taking to the basketball courts with friends, according to Nine News.
