 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Watch: Justin Bieber spotted casually shooting hoops in Sydney ahead of Christian festival

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Canadian singer and teenage heart-throb Justin Bieber has showed off some impressive basketball skills at a Sydney's Olympic Park.

The Canadian pop star has been spotted by fans playing basketball in the lead up to the Hillsong Church conference.
Source: 9News

The 23-year-old jetted into Australia by private plane on Monday ahead of an appearance at last night's Hillsong Church conference.

Bieber was spotted dribbling and shooting hoops, wearing a white long-sleeved top and bright yellow shorts from his merchandise line promoting his world tour. 

The pop star was spotted walking along Bondi Beach and shopping at a Louis Vuitton boutique earlier in the day before taking to the basketball courts with friends, according to Nine News. 

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Watch: Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive at Auckland Airport

02:59
2
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:10
3
This Russian mother's quick reactions averted a disaster.

Watch: Lucky to be alive - mother yanks baby's pram out of danger as speeding lorry hoons through crossing

00:30
4
Burgess said on Fox Sports NRL 360 show that SBW "messed up, penalty, move on."

'Move on' - Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess jumps to defence of Sonny Bill Williams and rugby league


00:45
5
Lyn and John Ashby flew from Australia to see their son arrive home with the cup.

'We got up at 3am every morning' - proud parents eagerly await arrival of victorious Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.

01:37
Judge Andrew Becroft remains confident, however, that attitudes are changing after the introduction of the anti-smacking law a decade ago.

'We all know there are better ways to discipline kids' - Children's Commissioner optimistic anti-smacking law works

Judge Becroft is confident attitudes are changing.

06:58
Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.

'A lot of people in our country decided what we were doing with cannabis was a failure'

Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.


02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ