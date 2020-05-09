Watch: Joseph Parker shows off singing skills in amusing parody of Anchorman's Ron Burgundy

In the latest of a series of boredom-busting lockdown videos, Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has busted out another musical number.

The video starts with the boxer as Will Ferrell's charter Ron Burgundy in the Anchorman movie asking: “You really want to know what love is?"

Joseph Parker's Anchorman tribute. Source: Supplied

He then bursts into a lip-synced harmony of Afternoon Delight, playing all of the roles of Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and David Koechner as Brick, Brian and Champ. He dressed up in slick suits and a country hat.

It’s the latest in a series of social media videos.

Parker’s tried his hand at everything from a scene out of Step Brothers comedy film to a Love Actually dance routine.

“Some people are sad at this time. Some people don’t know how to handle being stuck at home,” he said earlier.