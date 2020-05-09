Watch: Joseph Parker shows off singing skills in amusing parody of Anchorman's Ron Burgundy

In the latest of a series of boredom-busting lockdown videos, Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has busted out another musical number.
The video starts with the boxer as Will Ferrell's charter Ron Burgundy in the Anchorman movie asking: “You really want to know what love is?"
He then bursts into a lip-synced harmony of Afternoon Delight, playing all of the roles of Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and David Koechner as Brick, Brian and Champ. He dressed up in slick suits and a country hat.
It’s the latest in a series of social media videos.
Parker’s tried his hand at everything from a scene out of Step Brothers comedy film to a Love Actually dance routine.
“Some people are sad at this time. Some people don’t know how to handle being stuck at home,” he said earlier.
“But if we can just do that little bit to make them a bit happy, it’s like tick!”