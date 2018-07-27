 

Watch: Joel Amosa - the up and coming singer vying for New Zealand's top opera prize

Joel Amosa is in final rehearsal mode ahead of New Zealand's top opera competition - the Lexus Song Quest.

The event will be held at the Auckland Town Hall on Saturday night.

Amosa is among five top opera singers competing, but he's the only one who sings as a side hustle.

The singers will battle it out to be part of an elite group of winners, that includes Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

For Joel Amosa it was a singing teacher who steered him away from pop.
Auckland amateur theatre company Auckland Music Theatre has cancelled the final performances of its show The Wild Party, alleging several company members from the production were involved in a late night incident at a bar in Ponsonby last weekend.

It's believed a serious allegation of sexual assault was made by one cast member against another.

"As the safety of our members is paramount and as a result of the alleged incident, Auckland Music Theatre Inc. made the difficult decision to cancel its final five performances of The Wild Party to ensure the safety of all its members," the theatre's chairperson Richard Neame said in a statement this evening.

"We understand the disappointment cancelling the show may have caused some of our members," he said. 

"Due to the seriousness of the alleged incident, we sincerely hope all the affected parties seek support from the most appropriate agencies."

Mr Neame pointed out the alleged incident took place off the theatre's premises, and the social event was not arranged by Auckland Music Theatre Inc.

However several members of The Wild Party's cast say they've felt that the situation was not handled effectively by Auckland Music Theatre.

They're calling for better processes and want an industry standard approach to dealing with similar incidents.

Auckland Music Theatre apologised to ticket holders for the inconvenience.

Damaging mould has been found on a world class whale bone collection stored by the national museum, Te Papa.

Te Papa is now investigating how over 400 bones became mouldy – that's more than 20 per cent of the collection.

It comes as the museum prepares to announce its third round of job cuts to its curator staff in five years.

Dozens of experts from around the world have written to the Prime Minister concerned the museum can't adequately care for its collections.

Anton van Heldon looked after the unique and extensive whale collection for 24 years until a recent restructuring by Te Papa.

"Very literally my blood sweat and tears went into that collection," he says.

He says he was heartbroken to hear the bones, which contributed to Te Papa's highly successful Tahora exhibition, were damaged.

Whale bones are oily which is why they are vulnerable to mould, but experts say the extent of the problem is unacceptable.

"If this had been caught earlier on it might be a different story. But now they're facing… much more work to deal with this issue," says Diana Coop, the president of NZ Conservators of Cultural Material.

There have been several restructures at Te Papa recently, including ones in 2013 and 2015. The latest proposal could see up to 25 jobs cut – halving the number of conservators and again cutting collection roles.

Te Papa says "caring for the collections is the core of what we do as a museum and that will never change," but it couldn’t comment consultations on the proposals were underway.

More than 30 experts are concerned though. Trevor Worthy is one palaeontologist who has written to the Prime Minister.

"It's absolutely not good enough because each of these collections needs specific expertise," he says.

The Government says it's sought reassurances from Te Papa that collections will be effectively and properly managed.

Meanwhile Te Papa says it’s working hard to ensure the whale bones are repaired.

"The usual kind of treatment we'd use is UV treatment then an ethanol treatment but our primary concern is the specimens are not degraded," says Head of Science Susan Waugh.

