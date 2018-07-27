Watch: Joel Amosa - the up and coming singer vying for New Zealand's top opera prize

Auckland amateur theatre company Auckland Music Theatre has cancelled the final performances of its show The Wild Party, alleging several company members from the production were involved in a late night incident at a bar in Ponsonby last weekend.
It's believed a serious allegation of sexual assault was made by one cast member against another.
"As the safety of our members is paramount and as a result of the alleged incident, Auckland Music Theatre Inc. made the difficult decision to cancel its final five performances of The Wild Party to ensure the safety of all its members," the theatre's chairperson Richard Neame said in a statement this evening.
"We understand the disappointment cancelling the show may have caused some of our members," he said.
"Due to the seriousness of the alleged incident, we sincerely hope all the affected parties seek support from the most appropriate agencies."
Mr Neame pointed out the alleged incident took place off the theatre's premises, and the social event was not arranged by Auckland Music Theatre Inc.
However several members of The Wild Party's cast say they've felt that the situation was not handled effectively by Auckland Music Theatre.
They're calling for better processes and want an industry standard approach to dealing with similar incidents.
Auckland Music Theatre apologised to ticket holders for the inconvenience.