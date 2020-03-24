TODAY |

Watch: Jeremy Wells shares his 'revolutionary' home school tips

Source:  1 NEWS

Jeremy Wells has shared his 'revolutionary' home schooling tips as he continues to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

School maybe out, but the learning doesn't have to stop. Source: Seven Sharp

The Seven Sharp host says he has turned his home into a classroom during the weekdays. One which strictly adheres to the normal 9am to 3pm school day.

His two children now address their dad as "sir" and the three sing the national anthem every morning like Jeremy used to do as a child.

Unfortunately, he burned his New Zealand flag after the All Blacks lost the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year, so now has to make do singing the anthem next to a suit top featuring the Kiwi flag.

Jeremy has also introduced home economics into the curriculum which he says comes in handy when he is feeling a little peckish on the couch.

Watch the video above to check out his strict new daily routine, all tongue-in-cheek of course.

Entertainment
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:00
Forty new coronavirus cases in New Zealand
2
Confusion as NZ First promotes solo hunting during coronavirus lockdown
3
Coronavirus symptoms: What they are and how they make you feel
4
Supermarkets offering work to those who have lost jobs at Flight Centre
5
Jacinda Ardern warns some Kiwis stuck overseas 'won't make it back' to NZ in time for coronavirus shutdown
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Madonna calls coronavirus 'the great equaliser'

Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after coronavirus diagnosis

Students at Auckland school tested for Covid-19 after 21st party

Teaching Council calls on Government to shut schools, early childhood centres