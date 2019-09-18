Watch: Jeremy Wells mixes it up with big boys of Japanese sumo wrestling

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells has mixed it up with the big boys of sumo wrestling while covering the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Every country has its sporting traditions but very few are 2000 years old like sumo wrestling.

Wells says he has youth and speed on his side... but that’s about it.

We may be able to beat the Japanese at rugby, but we've never given them a good thrashing in sumo.

However, that may all be about to change.

Could it be a Kiwi's turn to beat these plus sized superstars?