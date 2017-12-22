Watch as Jay-Jay Harvey says goodbye to The Edge with emotional sign off after 23 years

Jay-Jay Harvey has said goodbye to The Edge radio station this morning after 23 years.

Ms Harvey announced she would be leaving the station last month and it is rumored the broadcaster will be taking up a new role at The Breeze next year.

The floor was hers as she wrapped up the morning show for 2017.

"Thank you to The Edge listeners, everyone that has enjoyed out show - you are the most important people in my career, and everyone that works in the air."

She also wished the best to listeners for the holiday period.

"Merry Christmas, spread the love, stay positive, say only positive things. Good luck to you all over your holidays, and I'm looking forward to reconnecting with you all in 2018.

"Thank you for the wildest ride of my life."