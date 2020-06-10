Watch: Jason Gunn looks back at iconic Kiwi TV moments from 60 years on air

As part of the celebrations of 60 years of Televison in New Zealand, NZ On Screen has compiled 60 iconic moments, asking for the public to pick the very best.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Among your turkeys in gumboots, your Fred Daggs and your ghost chips is a moment from the Son of a Gunn show, featuring a puppet and a loose eye.

Host of the show Jason Gunn appeared on Seven Sharp last night to talk about the famous muppet mishap and whether he still has nightmares over the ordeal.