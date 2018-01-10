Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Hollywood star James Franco has defended himself on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert after The New York Times cancelled a public event with him days after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday (US time) was intended to feature The Disaster Artist director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that "given the controversy surrounding recent allegations" it was cancelling the event.

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.

Speaking on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert today, Franco says the allegations were "not accurate" but he supports the women who accused hims right to speak out.