 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: James Cameron reveals there is a 'haka' in new Avatar film, made with help from Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Director James Cameron has talked about the influence of Maori and Polynesian culture on his new Avatar movies, saying he got advice from Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis on how to incorporate an alien "haka" into the new movies that are partly being filmed in New Zealand.

Curtis gave guidance on how to include tails and other alien body parts into an otherworldly version of the Maori war dance.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Titanic director was speaking to 1 NEWS Reporter Kimberlee Downs in Sydney at the launch of a walk-through experience documenting Cameron's deep ocean explorations, when she asked him about the influence of Maori culture in his Avatar films.

'I love the sound of the Maori language, so I introduced some of the sounds into naming the animals and the Navi language and so on, hopefully not to the level of cultural appropriation but more of an homage," Cameron said.

The US director says Maori will find many familiar things in the new Avatar movies.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis, who plays the leader of an ocean going alien race modelled on Polynesian culture called the Reef People, helped the director create a haka for them in one of the new Avatar sequels.

"I want something that is somewhat like a haka but interpreted through different body structures and how we use the tail and he said [Cliff] 'I know exactly what to do' and I said 'is this ok should we check with the iwi on this?' and he said 'I think it's a great idea, lets just do it' so there you have it," Cameron recalled about the scene.

Cameron went on to say Maori would find many "familiar" things in the world of Avatar, outlining what a big impact New Zealand has had on him since he bought parcels of land in the Wairarapa region.

He also went on to say how he and his family are vegan and are using the land to research organic farming not using animals.

Cameron will move production on Avatar 2 and 3, which are being shot simultaneously, to Wellington next year. He will then spend close to a year in the capital city working with Weta Digital and Weta Workshop on the films.

Related

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:32
2
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval


00:15
3
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Watch: Tongan Bear leads Babas celebration with Polynesian dance moves, moments after they put 60 on woeful full-strength England

4
A photo provided by Yvonne Mason of the letter she received from the White House, and then sent back to them after marking it up to point out the numerous grammar and clarity problems. The recently retired English teacher received the letter in response to one she sent to the White House on the subject of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. “Poor writing is not something I abide, said Mason. "If someone is capable of doing better, then they should do better.” -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED WHITE HOUSE LETTER GRAMMAR BY CARON FOR MAY 27, 2018. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED.

'OMG This Is WRONG!' - retired English teacher harshly corrects a White House letter and sends it back

00:33
5
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

Jacinda ardern art

Jacinda Ardern turns her to do list into a work of art for charity fundraiser

Other well known Kiwis including Suzanne Paul, Jack Tame and Nandor Tanczo have submitted works to raise funds for families with children with disabilities.

00:33
An allegedly leaked 2009 Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre “Tic Tac” object seen off the Mexican coast.

Was this aliens paying us a visit? Pentagon papers reveal new details of US Navy’s 2004 strange encounter with UFO

An allegedly leaked Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre "Tic Tac" object.

02:05
Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.

Christchurch to have chlorine levels reduced to address 'taste and smell' of city's water

The council says the potential benefits outweigh the risk.

00:32
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Auckland student, 16, rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault during morning interval

The male student at James Cook High School has been transported to Middlemore Hospital and is awaiting further treatment.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 