 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Watch: 'I'd love to have a little house in New Zealand' - pop superstar Katy Perry's surprising plans

share

Source:

NZN

Katy Perry fans will be lighting Fireworks after hearing the news that she's bring her world-wide witness tour to New Zealand.

Katy Perry talks to Toni Street ahead of her New Zealand tour.
Source: Seven Sharp

The I Kissed A Girl singer has just announced that she will be coming to New Zealand next July or August but no details about exact dates or locations have been revealed yet.

Much to the disappointment of Kiwi fans, she announced last week that she would play arena shows across Australia in 2018, but a New Zealand leg seemed off the cards.

Her US promoters have now confirmed she will play at least one New Zealand show.

Perry last visited in 2014 and played at Vector Arena, and before that in 2011.

Katy Perry sat down with Toni Street for a revealing chat about her hopes for the future.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


04:23
2
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

00:13
3
Lagi Vaili filmed an exchange between the driver and a passenger who was complaining about a stoppage undertaken to keep the bus running to schedule.

Video: 'F*** off!' - Auckland bus riders shocked by driver swearing at passenger, investigation launched


00:44
4
The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.

Watch: 'I thought I had used up all my tears' - emotional Manu Vatuvei recounts telling his Warriors teammates he's leaving


00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.

01:22
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett with what you need to know as the bad weather approaches.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Snow could fall as low as 200m in Canterbury.


00:17
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ