Watch: Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison gives Kiwi flavour to Aussie ad

Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison has appeared in a hilarious new advert promoting Lynx Australia using some decidedly Kiwi themes.

The hilarious advert has been racking up the views since being posted online.
Source: Lynx Australia

The actor appears as a character named Humphrey in the advert, which features running in jandals and the uniquely Kiwi problem of how to talk to girls.

Dennison's character is in awe of his older brother Darius who is the best DJ, can run in jandals while carrying a cricket bat and has even mastered the art of talking to girls.

"Strange behaviour for a Kiwi you know?" Dennison quips in the advert.

So what is the secret to Darius' success? You will have to watch the whole advert to find out.

The video has been going viral since Dennison posted it to his Facebook with the caption: "I'm a proud Kiwi, but I'm gonna let you in on a little secret."

Dennison is due to appear alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2 this May.

