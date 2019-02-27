Watch: Hugh Jackman visibly moved after powerful haka from South Auckland students - 'I will never forget it'

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman was visibly moved by a haka performed for him by students at AUT's South Auckland campus today.

Jackman was there to announce two Auckland shows for his The Man. The Music. The Show, later this year.

After the large group of students welcomed Jackman with a powerful haka he took to the stage and gave emotional thanks for the performance.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart, it's an incredibly emotional day, we've all travelled long journeys to get here.

"I have been to many, many places but today is one of the most profound and I will never forget it," the star said.

Jackman chose the university campus to make his announcement as he was blown away with a performance of This is Me from his movie The Greatest Showman by students from AUT South Auckland that went viral last year.

"There was only one place I wanted to be to launch this. You can't fake heart. You can't fake soul," he said.

The Man. The Music. The Show will play on September 6 and 7 at Auckland's Spark Arena.