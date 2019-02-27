TODAY |

Watch: Hugh Jackman visibly moved after powerful haka from South Auckland students - 'I will never forget it'

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Auckland

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman was visibly moved by a haka performed for him by students at AUT's South Auckland campus today.

Jackman was there to announce two Auckland shows for his The Man. The Music. The Show, later this year.

After the large group of students welcomed Jackman with a powerful haka he took to the stage and gave emotional thanks for the performance.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart, it's an incredibly emotional day, we've all travelled long journeys to get here.

"I have been to many, many places but today is one of the most profound and I will never forget it," the star said.

Jackman will perform two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena in September. Source: 1 NEWS

Jackman chose the university campus to make his announcement as he was blown away with a performance of This is Me from his movie The Greatest Showman by students from AUT South Auckland that went viral last year.

"There was only one place I wanted to be to launch this. You can't fake heart. You can't fake soul," he said.

Jeremy went along to experience the magic, and sit down for a one-on-one with Australia’s greatest showman. Source: Seven Sharp

The Man. The Music. The Show will play on September 6 and 7 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Tickets go on sale March 7 from 12 noon at Ticketmaster.

Jackman appeared at AUT's South Auckland campus to announce two NZ concerts later this year. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Arts and Culture
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:56
The controversial politician says he wants to clean up the council and Auckland.

Labour Party refuses former MP John Tamihere's membership renewal
Rapper XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Son of slain rapper XXXTentacion born in Florida
00:37
Kelly posted bail yesterday after spending two days in a Chicago jail.

R. Kelly signs autographs for fans during McDonald's stop after jail release
04:14
Having suffered with his mental health, Mr G says Gumboot Up is a cause he can really get behind.

'I've been there, bro' - Mr G expecting $1m for his carved gumboot to help Mike King's mental health charity