Watch: 'Hope you found peace' – The Chainsmokers dedicate Billboard Music Award to DJ Avicii in touching tribute

The Chainsmokers paid tribute to DJ Avicii when the duo won top dance/electronic artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas today.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, took his own life in Muscat, Oman in late April.

"We want to dedicate this award to Avicii," said Andrew Taggart, adding that the Swedish musician "inspired all of us, influenced our music."

"He will be missed," Taggart said. "I hope you found peace."

Taylor Swift, who is currently on a sold-out tour, won top female artist. She thanked "all the female artists who paved the way" and also dedicated the award "to the future female artists who just picked up a guitar." 

John Legend's performance ended with a photo of his new baby boy displayed on the large screens at the arena.

K-pop band BTS won top social artist, beating artists like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato. It's the second year in a row they've won the award.

All seven BTS members went on stage to accept the award, thanking fans in both English and Korean.

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email: talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz: Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

