Watch: Hillary Clinton revels in mocking Donald Trump during Grammy's gag

One-time Grammy winner Hillary Clinton made it back to the awards show Sunday night in a role she no doubt relished.

She was a surprise guest in a skit by host James Corden, supposedly auditioning for the spoken word recording of Michael Wolff's best-seller on President Donald Trump's administration, "Fire and Fury."

She followed John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled, all of whom Corden found wanting.

The final "auditioner" lowered the book from in front of her face to reveal it was Clinton. Corden said she got the job and was a sure winner.

"You think so?" Trump's 2016 election opponent said. "The Grammy's in the bag?"

Clinton is already a Grammy winner from 1997, for reading her book, "It Takes a Village."

Not everyone was a fan of the moment.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Halley tweeted that the moment ruined the Grammy-watching experience for her.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," she tweeted.

"Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

The president's son Donald Trump Jr. also took a shot on Twitter: "The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office," he wrote.

Show producer Ken Ehrlich said backstage that Corden and his producers did the work of persuading Clinton to appear.

They sent her the script and in a few days, Clinton agreed to do it.

Neil Portnow, head of the recording academy, told The Associated Press that he felt Clinton's appearance was more satirical than political.

"The excerpts that were read from the book weren't really political," he said.

"We have a history of pointing out funny things, unusual things about our leadership."