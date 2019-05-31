TODAY |

Watch: Hilary Barry chats with Nicholas Hoult, star of film Tolkien

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Movies


J.R.R Tolkien is famous for films such as The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

But now the life of the writer, poet and academic is being played out in a new biographical drama.

Tolkien, is due to be released in New Zealand on June 6 and explores the formative years of the English author as he finds friendship, love and inspiration among his friends at school. 

Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry spoke with British actor, Nicholas Hoult, who starred alongside Hugh Grant in the movie About a Boy and now plays the role of J.R.R Tolkien.
 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    J.R.R Tolkien was the man who wrote The Lord of the Rings. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    Entertainment
    Movies
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:10
    “They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
    Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
    2
    Air New Zealand Boeing 787 (file picture).
    Air New Zealand plane en route to Pape'ete struck by lightning, forced to return to Auckland
    3
    Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
    Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
    4
    9th July 2018, Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland; Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Athletics; Dame Valerie Adams (NZL) in action during the Women's Shot Put event
    Dame Valerie Adams parts ways with her manager of 14 years
    5
    Gabriel Makhlouf is under fire after complaining to police over a claimed hack of information from its website, something that has a much simpler explanation.
    John Armstrong's opinion: Grant Robertson and Treasury boss should resign over Budget data leak
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    The video allegedly shows the R&B singer having sex with an underage girl.

    R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts

    Rock icons U2 announce tour stop in New Zealand

    Leon Redbone, acclaimed 1970s musician, dies
    01:09
    The new Galaxy's Edge attraction promises to transport visitors to a new locale in the Star Wars universe.

    Disneyland reveals first look at new Star Wars attraction