Watch: Hilary Barry chats with Nicholas Hoult, star of film Tolkien

J.R.R Tolkien is famous for films such as The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.
But now the life of the writer, poet and academic is being played out in a new biographical drama.
Tolkien, is due to be released in New Zealand on June 6 and explores the formative years of the English author as he finds friendship, love and inspiration among his friends at school.
Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry spoke with British actor, Nicholas Hoult, who starred alongside Hugh Grant in the movie About a Boy and now plays the role of J.R.R Tolkien.