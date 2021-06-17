TODAY |

Watch: Hilary Barry auditions to join legendary girls band Rock Follies

Seven Sharp co-host Hilary Barry has auditioned to join the legendary British girl band Rock Follies.

Rock Follies was a musical drama on British TV in the 70s, now their story is being resurrected for a Kiwi audience. Source: Seven Sharp

Rock Follies was a boundary-breaking 70s musical TV drama, with lashings of rock and roll and an all-female lead cast.

It inspired a generation, including New Zealand’s own legendary entertainers Jackie Clarke and Jennifer Ward-Lealand.

The duo created Rock Follies Forever - a live cabaret show with a full band that's opening next week.

They let Hilary audition to be the third member of the girl group ahead of their shows at Auckland's Civic Wintergarden from June 23 to July 25.

Find out if she made the cut in the video above.

